Residents find feces in dorm room trash can

By Brielle Bryan

News Editor

Students awake to human feces in their trash can

On Jan. 27, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Campus Police was dispatched to Wolfe Hall to speak with two female residents who believed someone came into their room the previous night and defecated in their trash can.

Upon arrival, Campus Police met with the two female residents, and a male resident who lived in the room across from them. The female residents reported that they went to bed at approximately 12:50 a.m., and had left their door unlocked for their friend, the male resident, who said he would be spending the night in their room, according to police reports. They did not detect any foul or strange odors in their room at the time they went to bed.

Shortly after the female residents went to sleep, the male resident came into the female residents’ room at approximately 1 a.m. and fell asleep without locking the door, police said. The male said that at the time of his entry, he did not smell any type of foul odor.

When the three students awoke at approximately 10:30 a.m., the two female residents advised that they smelled a foul odor in their room, according to police reports. At that time, they thought that the male resident who slept on the floor could be the cause of the smell. They proceeded to get ready for the day, and all occupants left the room at approximately 11:30 a.m., police said.

When the residents returned at approximately 12:50 p.m., they noticed that the odor was stronger and decided to investigate the room further. Upon their investigation, they found that one of their trash cans located next to their door contained what they believed to be human feces and urine, police said. They asked the male if he did it, and he said that he had not. The residents then cleaned out the trash can and contacted Campus Police to have a report written at that time, according to police reports.

Campus Police asked the female residents if they had any idea who might have done it, and they stated that they did not. Campus Police asked if anyone woke up to any odd sounds, or if the male noticed anything unusual before he came in, and they all advised they did not.

The residents also informed Campus Police that nothing in their room was missing or out of place. Campus Police advised the residents to contact them if they had any further information.

Suspicious males run from Campus Police after assaulting student worker

On Jan. 27, Campus Police was dispatched to the Student Recreation Center on a report of student assault. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with a student worker who stated that he completed his shift at 4 p.m. when he began playing basketball with a group of males.

The male student stated he got into a verbal dispute with one of the males, and was punched in the face, according to police reports. He said he backed off because he felt he would get in trouble if he got into a fight. He then went to the lobby and advised another worker of what happened and asked him to call Campus Police, police said. He stated that he only wanted the suspect removed and did not want to press any charges.

The male student pointed out the suspect, who was standing on the opposite side of the gymnasium with two other males, police said. All three proceeded to the rear door when they saw Campus Police approach. Campus Police advised the males to stop, but all three ran out the door, according to police reports. A local broadcast was put out giving a description of the suspect and other two males. Campus Police searched the area with negative results.

The male student stated that he believed the suspects were not students at the College, police said. When asked how the suspects entered the Rec Center, he said that he believed that someone inside opened the rear door to let them in.

Tequila and Svedka vodka mixes poorly for student

On Jan. 27, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Campus Police was dispatched to the rear of Wolfe Hall in reference to a 19-year-old intoxicated female. TCNJ Dispatch advised all units that TCNJ EMS and a local township Basic Life Services were dispatched, according to police reports. Upon Campus Police’s arrival to the location, TCNJ EMS was already on scene, along with a community adviser.

Campus Police spoke with a female student who was a friend of the intoxicated female. The female student stated that the intoxicated female consumed approximately three or four shots of tequila and Svedka vodka, police said.

She stated that they went to a fraternity party where her friend became sick and started vomiting, but did not know the name of the fraternity house or the address, according to police reports. She said she became concerned for her friend’s safety and called Campus Police.

The CA advised Campus Police that he was informed of the intoxicated female’s condition by student witnesses. The CA advised Campus Police that the female student’s friend called Campus Police before his arrival.

When speaking with the intoxicated female, Campus Police observed that she had an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her breath, as well as vomit covering the side of her pant leg, according to police reports. TCNJ EMS stated that the student did not require transport for further medical treatment. The release of medical attention form was signed, police said.

Pro-staff arrived on scene and spoke to the CA and Campus Police. Campus Police advised the CA and Pro-staff that the student would not be charged for underage drinking due to the 911 Amnesty Act, according to police reports. Campus Police advised her that she would be hearing from the Office of Student Conduct in the near future.