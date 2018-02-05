Campus Style: Olivia Grasing

By Lexy Yulich

Today, we are catching up with Olivia Grasing, a junior journalism and professional writing major. When she’s not writing, she’s reading fashion magazines and rocking her individual style.

LY: How old were you when you became really interested in fashion?

OG: At the age of 14, I got a Teen Vogue magazine and never looked back. I was hooked on fashion and I devoured any fashion magazine I could get my hands on.

LY: Who is your fashion icon?

OG: I have two, Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung. They both bring different styles to the table, but whenever I want to wear something eccentric, I always look to them for inspiration.

LY: What is your favorite trend for this winter?

OG: I’m really loving big, fluffy wrap-around scarves. They add a lot of depth and style to an outfit, but are practical because they keep you warm.

LY: What is your favorite place to shop?

OG: Although people might say I’m addicted to online shopping, I constantly go back to American Eagle, Urban Outfitters and Zara. They often have sales, and I always find something that fits my style at those stores.

LY: How would you describe your style?

OG: On any given day I try to aim for comfort and color. I tend to lean towards more bohemian vibes.

LY: What is your staple piece in your wardrobe?

OG: I always gravitate toward my leather jackets. I have six to date, some with embroidery, and some are on the plainer side. Leather jackets add edge to any outfit, and they make me feel confident and put together.

LY: What is your favorite pair of shoes?

OG: I love my Michael Kors heels. They were a steal at Nordstrom Rack, and are comfortable, cute and go with everything.

LY: What piece of advice do you have for those who want to step outside their comfort zone?

OG: Don’t be afraid to try new things! My cardinal rule is that if you like something, wear it. Don’t worry about it not being trendy. If you wear something and it makes you feel confident and happy, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t wear it. Be yourself and wear what makes you feel good.