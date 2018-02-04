Lion’s Plate: Pizza Grilled Cheese

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

Pizza is a crowd-pleasing classic, but making it at home takes so much effort! This is your chance to partake in one of the biggest pizza-related innovations since the calzone. This pizza grilled cheese takes everything there is to love about pizza, and smashes it into a flavor-packed sandwich.

For pizza lovers who enjoy a twist, make a hawaiian grilled cheese, with slices of ham and sweet chunks of pineapple. If you love veggie pizza, sauté some sliced peppers and onions and add those to your sandwich.

Makes: One pizza grilled cheese

Ingredients:

? stick of butter

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp minced garlic

2 slices of Italian white bread

2 tbsps shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsps marinara sauce

6 pieces of pepperoni (optional)

Directions:

1. In a frying pan on medium-low heat, melt butter and add Italian seasoning and minced garlic. Let simmer for about five minutes as you prepare your sandwich.

2. Spread marinara sauce on both slices of bread. Sprinkle a generous amount of mozzarella on one slice of bread. Add about six slices of pepperoni to the other slice of bread, if desired.

3. Place two pieces of bread together to make a sandwich. Place sandwich in frying pan with the butter mixture. Raise the temperature to medium heat on the stove. 4. Using a plate or a spatula, gently press down on the sandwich, so the cheese melts faster. Cook for about three minutes on each side, or until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted. Enjoy!