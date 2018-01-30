WTSR New Noise: *Repeat Repeat and Liam Gallagher

This week, WTSR’s EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: *Repeat Repeat

Album Title: “Floral Canyon”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: East Nashville, TN

Genre: Surf Rockcandy

Label: Dangerbird Records

*Repeat Repeat creates its own geography, dreaming up songs rooted in the spirits of both coasts. It mixes the sunny swoon of ’60s pop with a dark swirl of Warholian garage rock. The edgy guitar, pronounced drum loops, catchy hooks and the electric energy of this album truly constitute something special. Maybe some lyrics are cliché, and maybe some songs sound a bit too similar to Cage the Elephant, but all the while, it’s difficult to argue that this album doesn’t contain several hits.

Must Hear: “Everybody’s Falling in Love,” “Mostly” and “Girlfriend”

Name: Liam Gallagher

Album Title: “As You Were”

Release Number: Debut Solo LP

Hailing From: Manchester, UK

Genre: Alternative Rock / Britpop

Label: Warner Bros.

The volatile former lead singer of Oasis and Beady Eye is back with his debut album. This album is like a throwback of a throwback. The lens of the album is from the perspective of a ’90s icon who was (and still is) obsessed with the melodies of the ’60s. The years haven’t worn down Liam’s ability to craft catchy choruses. The songs are layered with numerous instruments and Liam’s voice is controlled. With positive acclaim nearly across the board from Allmusic to NME, I recommend taking a stab at Liam Gallagher’s album.

Must Hear: “Wall of Glass,” “Chinatown” and “For What It’s Worth”