WTSR New Noise: Cut Copy and Alyeska

This week, WTSR’s EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Cut Copy

Album Name: “Haiku From Zero”

Release Number: 5th

Hailing From: Melbourne, Australia

Genre: Synth-Pop

Label: ASTRALWERKS

“Haiku From Zero” is Cut Copy’s breath of fresh air. It follows the release of their EP, “January Tape,” which only consists of simple instrumentals. Consider “January Tape” seeing a sunrise, and “Haiku From Zero” waking up to a fresh pot of coffee on a Friday. With this album, Cut Copy set out to highlight the weird and random beauty of life by experimenting with new sounds and arrangements. The funky rhythm and electronic beats make for moments where you feel like you can dance your troubles away.

Must Hear: “Ribs and Greens,” “Sister Bucksin” and “Tilt-a-Whirl”

Band Name: Alyeska

Album Name: “Crush”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: Los Angeles

Genre: Dream pop, lo-fi

Label: Shine On

This album fits neatly into the works of artists like Frankie Cosmos, Waxahatchee and Big Thief. The pieces are characterized by feathery-voiced female leads and distorted acoustic guitars. A few tracks notably diverge from the genre, while others fit right in, and others are simply forgettable. The album is overall well-produced and has a pleasant full sound, consistent with similar artists. There are a few tracks worth a play for their pizzazz.

Must Hear: “Everybody’s Falling in Love,” “Mostly” and “Girlfriend”