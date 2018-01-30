SG denies motion to enforce “smart casual” dress code

By Erin Kamel

Staff Writer

Student Government announced approval from the state for a $1 million grant to renovate the Student Recreation Center at its meeting on Jan. 24. The College plans to create office spaces dedicated to health and wellness by building a second floor over the racquetball courts.

SG introduced three bills to be voted on at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan 31.

The first bill legitimizes the current process for student organizations that wish to update their constitutions. The organizations must get approval from staff members at the Office of Student Involvement to ensure that their updated constitutions follow the College’s code of conduct.

The second bill extends the timeframe for new clubs to contact the Office of Student Involvement after approval from SG. Organizations now have three weeks instead of two to register to be an officially recognized organization at the College.

The third bill, S-2018-03, was introduced and immediately voted into old business, which allows the bill to be voted on the same day it is proposed.

This bill, sponsored by Baldween Casseus, SG’s vice president of diversity and inclusion and a senior marketing major, proposed a new dress code that would change SG’s dress code from business professional to smart casual for general body meetings.

Ultimately, this bill did not receive the majority vote it needed to pass.

The bill was proposed to make SG more accessible to students of different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Members in support of the bill voiced their concern about creating an elitist bubble around SG, and consequently an opportunity barrier for students who are qualified to become SG members, but are intimidated by the dress code.

Some members agreed that SG could be missing out on opportunities to welcome potential members who have a lot to offer SG, but simply can’t join because they don’t have the proper wardrobe.

“This allows us to widen our net and let other people join Student Government that currently think that they’re not able to do so,” Casseus said.

While some members were concerned with the notion that a more casual attire may result in less professional behavior, they were repeatedly assured that the new bill proposed a mandatory neat and finished look, and members who prefer to continue to wear business professional attire are welcome to do so.

“Professionalism is not inherently connected to the clothes that you are wearing,” Casseus said. “Many of you in this room are, in fact, wearing smart casual attire.”

There were 145 new students accepted to the College this semester, according to the Office of Student Transitions. 100 are transfer students and 45 are first-year students. There has been a six percent increase in undergraduate applications at the College.

The College is applying for a grant to fund financial literacy classes for students of all majors. There is discussion about possibly offering the classes as 0.25 unit courses, according to Elizabeth Bapasola, vice president for student affairs and SG’s adviser.