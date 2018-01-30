SFB funds ACT’s production of ‘Medea’

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

At the first Student Finance Board meeting of the spring semester on Wednesday Jan. 24, All College Theatre was fully funded for its production of “Medea,” and the College Union Board’s request for the funding of an outdoor concert at Funival was tabled.

ACT received $8,625 to produce “Medea,” which will be held in the Don Evans Black Box Theater from Feb. 28 to March 3.

Costs will include carpentry materials, set materials, props, costumes, hair and makeup, programs, lighting, sound and stage management supplies.

ACT was previously funded for the rights and scripts of “Medea,” an ancient Greek tragedy, during winter break, according to Molly Knapp, a junior public health and women’s, gender and sexuality studies double major and ACT’s treasurer and production manager.

ACT’s performance was created to provide an opportunity for students to work with professional director Scott Glading, as well as to attract a wide audience, according to the event’s proposal packet.

The production “provides an educational experience for those involved in the entire process as well as an entertaining show for TCNJ’s campus and its surrounding community,” according to the proposal packet.

CUB’s request for $27,900 for an outdoor concert at Funival was tabled.

Funival has featured an outdoor concert almost annually since 2011. Previous shows include Fun., Cash Cash, Magic Man and Rob Stone.

Funding for the concert, which would be held in Lot 6 on May 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., would include the headliner and opener, stage production, an agency fee and hospitality costs.

CUB’s proposal stated that it intended to reallocate $4,500 of expenses saved from previous events, $3,100 from its “nooner” program and $1,400 from its transportation costs for the concert, but SFB explained that even with the allocations listed in CUB’s proposal, costs still exceeded those of last year’s concert.

CUB stated the financial benefits and conveniences of holding a concert at Funival. Some CUB members argued the importance of funding the event.

“Providing an event like this would give students a chance to see acts that they normally haven’t seen in a safe and controlled environment,” junior public health major Stephanie DiPietrantonio, event coordinator and chair of CUB, said.

Other CUB members said that the event doesn’t need as much funding as originally requested.

“We can put on the concert for much less than normal,” said John Calcerano, a senior finance major and director of CUB. “Things like porta potties, that would already be on the grounds for Funival, we can utilize for the concert.”

SFB advised CUB to make the cost of the concert closer to last year’s.