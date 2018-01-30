Saxophonists celebrate music program’s centennial

By Heidi Cho

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Students, faculty and alumni came together on Saturday, Jan. 27, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the College’s music program with a spectacular saxophone summit hosted by the College’s Department of Music.

The Philadelphia Saxophone Quartet, which includes alumni John Bachalis (’68) and Drew Wierzbowski (’80) have rehearsed every week for the last 51 years, according to Bachalis, and it showed by the intricate and complex renditions performed.

“Try Harder” by Alun Cook allowed the quartet to replicate the precarious feeling of walking on a tightrope between the iron skeletons of skyscrapers and scaffolding.

The piece was composed during the Industrial Age and “dedicated to the people who make society run,” according to Bachalis.

“Orlando Gogni” by Alfredo Gobbi was arranged by David Cantoni. It was inspired by tango from Argentina, where Gobbi hails from.

Fantasia (on “Black is the Color of My True Love’s Hair”) by Jerry Nowak captured the aesthetic of city lights on a rainy day, or dim light reflecting off of dark hair. This slow piece was a reprieve from the fast and lively rhythms sandwiching it.

“Humoresque” by Jimmy Van Heusen was arranged by Lennie Niehaus. The piece was adapted by alumnus Fred Hess (’76).

This piece played with the audience as much as the performers played the piece. At times, it went back and forth between the soprano and alto saxophonists and the tenor and baritone saxophonists, other times the whole quartet played together. Light and spry, the piece lived up to its name.

Bachalis confirmed that it was as fun to listen to as it was to play. He described the piece as humorous, flirtatious and “coquettish, if a piece can be that.”

“The Girl with the Flaxen Hair” by Claude Debussy was a more mellow piece performed by a group of four alumni. Ron Pruitt, who graduated in 2015, performed on baritone saxophone.

Pruitt had studied this piece in the College’s studio. For Pruitt, the performance was a trip down memory lane to hear and perform not only this song, but others that night he had previously studied.

“Reflections for Saxophone Ensemble” was one of the three pieces Bachalis was commissioned to compose or arrange for the concert. Bachalis used what he learned in a seminar with Marion Evans, an arranger for Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, to write two pieces that he adapted for the saxophone.

Bachalis wrote the piece last December, attempting to capture the characteristics from college life to even “the development of a saxophone department,” he added with a knowing wink.

The last piece, “Autumn Leaves,” was a commission with a latin salsa at the finalé.

Laurence Seltzer was another proud parent and audience member that shared similar sentiments.

“I was very impressed. I loved it all,” Seltzer said.

Kyle O’Toole, a senior from north New Jersey, gave his perspective as a percussionist on what the performers did well.

“There was a big diversity in music genres (the performers) went through,” O’Toole said. “Seeing (the faculty and alumni) as a person and then as musician was amazing.”

O’Toole cited Kathleen Mitchell as one of the faculty members he met that made an impression on him.

Mitchell, the conductor for the last and largest group that performed, worked with students like O’Toole and also coordinated the event. Bachalis credited Mitchell as the person who brought it all together.

Mitchell said the event was a “labor of love,” and she was simply the facilitator.

Mitchell thanked the interim director of bands Joshua Roach, the event advertizer Al Brown, the dean and the assistant dean of the music department. She expressed gratitude for the band and the students, both current and alumni, who have put so much effort into the show.

Mitchell also thanked Lynn Dillon (’86) for the donation that helped make the event possible.

From a social media post to a group chat, the event came together over emails, messages and rough schedules.

All the effort from students, alumni and faculty of the music department culminated into an evening of intricate saxophone performances that could be enjoyed by all.