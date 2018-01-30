Campus creep keeps students on edge

By Brielle Bryan

News Editor

Campus Creep attempts to give female student a ride

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at approximately 10:25 p.m., a male described as middle-aged and hispanic drove up to the area of the townhouses and asked a female student if she wanted a ride, according to Campus Police. When the student declined the male’s offer, he quickly drove off. The male was described to be driving a dark-colored Sedan. After being notified of the incident, Campus Police searched the area and came up with no results, police said. This is the first incident of a male driver trying to pick-up female students reported to Campus Police this year.

Campus Police urge students to be observant and aware of their surroundings, and to walk in groups at night. Campus Police also asks students to contact them if they feel they need an escort or need to report any suspicious individuals or activities.

Students toast to new semester with Bud Light

On Jan. 23, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Campus Police responded to Cromwell Hall in reference to an odor of a controlled dangerous substance, police said. Upon arrival, a community adviser said that she was conducting her routine checks when she smelled an odor of a controlled dangerous substance coming from one of the rooms. Campus Police walked into the suspected room and observed a faint odor of marijuana. There were seven male students occupying the room, according to police reports. When questioned if anyone was smoking marijuana, the students denied using the substance.

Cans of Bud Light beer were observed to be lying on the floor and in the trash can of the room, police said. The male students admitted to possessing a box of Bud Light. The students were ordered to dump the cans in the sink, police said.

All occupants were advised that they would be referred to the Office of Student Conduct for unacceptable behavior, police said. No charges were placed for underage possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Forcina Hall desktop computer snatched

On Jan. 16, at approximately 3 p.m., Campus Police was dispatched to Green Hall regarding a theft of a computer from Forcina Hall. Upon arrival, Campus Police spoke with a tech specialist who reported that he was working in Forcina Hall when he noticed an Apple iMac desktop computer missing.

The tech specialist stated that he noticed the computer’s cable cords were still there, but the computer was missing. The computer was described to be a silver Apple 21.5 inch iMac Retina 4K, late 2015 model, valued at $1,600, police said. The tech specialist stated that the last time the computer was powered on and connected to network at the College was on Dec. 14, at 10:29 p.m.

Visitor wakes up to damaged vehicle

On Jan. 19, at 12:20 p.m., a male visitor arrived at Campus Police Headquarters to report that his vehicle was damaged in Lot 10. The visitor stated that he parked his black Acura in Lot 10 at approximately 12 a.m., and when he returned to his vehicle at 10 a.m. he noticed a large scratch on the hood of his vehicle, police said.

The scratch on the visitor’s vehicle was approximately 10 inches in length. The damage to the vehicle was estimated to be under $500. There was no other damage to the vehicle or surrounding area, police said. The visitor stated that he did not know of anyone who might have caused damage to the vehicle. He was advised to contact Campus Police if he were to acquire any additional information.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at (609) 771-2345.