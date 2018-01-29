New dean implementing innovative plans for future

By Brianna Sheppard

Staff Writer

From his office in the music building, adorned with pictures of his two sons and daughter, Maurice Hall is always reminded of how proud he is to work in an institution that he said he would be happy to send his children to. He has grown fond of the College after he was appointed to serve as dean of the School of Arts and Communication on July 1, 2017.

Hall was the chair of the Communications Department at Villanova University for six years, and a professor in the department for 13 years. He is deeply passionate about both arts and communication, due to his experience in both fields.

“Finding a job where you’re doing both was like hitting the jackpot,” Hall said.

Hall said he made up his mind to come to the College when he saw the campus and the students — he immediately felt comfortable.

“There was an opportunity to work with a very talented faculty and staff in order to move the school to what we hope will be the next level of national prominence,” Hall said. “So, it was very exciting to think about what could be done. The very eager faculty and staff want to move the school forward, and they are already doing very creative things in the school. So, I thought the working relationship would be a positive one and so far it has been. The honeymoon hasn’t ended yet!”

When asked about the College’s student body, Hall has nothing but kind words.

“The students I’ve met here strike me as very thoughtful, motivated and mature,” Hall said. “In a way that is really impressive. Although it’s only been six months, I’ve not met many students that I haven’t been impressed by.”

Hall’s appreciation of students at the College is a sentiment that he said is shared by other faculty members.

“When I ask faculty, especially faculty that have been here 20-something years, 30-something years, ‘what keeps you here?’ almost everyone without exception says the students,” Hall said.

Hall and his colleagues wish to improve several aspects of the School of Arts and Communication, such as looking into how to improve freshman orientation for students in the school, how to enhance the weekly Brown Bag Series and the possibility of introducing and updating the minors offered within the school.

Administrators within the school are also working to ensure that students are working with the best technology and equipment possible. Some of the technology used in programs within the School of Arts and Communication is dated, but prior to Hall’s arrival at the College, plans were already underway to replace this equipment. Hall will do his due diligence to make the School better suited to student needs.

Although he has only been at the College for six months, Hall has high hopes of making changes in the future.

When asked what he wanted as his legacy, he said, “I certainly hope that the School of Arts and Communication will be seen as stronger, more interdisciplinary, more nationally prominent and more diverse. Essentially, a model of excellence. The previous dean did a fantastic job laying a really good foundation, and the faculty and staff is very dedicated to the school. So, with that kind of energy we have a lot going in our favor.”

Hall encourages current and prospective to reach out to him with any questions or concerns.

“I want to know how things are going,” Hall said. “I’m going to try and establish lunches or dinner with the dean so that I can hear from students, but I want to make sure it works for them. I want them to have ways to reach out to me. A couple have, but I want to hear from more. To students who are coming here you won’t regret it.”

Dean Hall wants the campus community to know he is ready to put in his best effort as dean of the School of Arts and Communication.

“I am eager to work with the community, to do new and interesting things to see how it plays out,” Hall said. “Overall, I’m going to work to make sure the arts continue to be front and center in the experience of the entire TCNJ community, whether or not you’re in the school. I want to ensure that students have the opportunity to be involved in the arts and/or see a production, film or documentary, and that will influence them in a positive way.”