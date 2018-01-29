Lion’s Plate: Sweet Cake Mix Cookies

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

There’s no better way to show someone you love them than with a box of homemade goodies! This recipe takes no more than 30 minutes and uses cake mix in an innovative new way: as cookies. Whether you’re making them for someone else or keeping them all to yourself, these sweet treats are sure to brighten anyone’s day.

If you’re looking for a vegan recipe (or you just ran out of eggs like I did), substitute the two eggs for one overripe banana. Mash the banana until there are no more chunks and its consistency is similar to pudding. Add red food coloring or some red and white sprinkles for a special Valentine’s Day touch.

Ingredients:

1 box of Betty Crocker Super Moist cake mix

2 eggs (or 1 banana)

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Powdered sugar (about 1/3 cup)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, eggs (or egg substitute) and vegetable oil. Stir with a large spoon until well integrated.

3. Place powdered sugar on a plate.

4. Using your hands, grab a small chunk of dough and roll it into a ball. Roll the dough ball in the powdered sugar to completely coat it.

5. Place dough ball onto a baking sheet and repeat step four until there is no more dough.

6. Bake cookies in preheated oven for eight to 10 minutes, or until they flatten and cracks start to form through the powdered sugar. Once cookies are done, remove them from the oven and let them cool for five minutes before eating.