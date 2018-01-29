Campus Style: Athleisure

By Lexy Yulich

Columnist

Whether you have an early class and plan to hit the gym afterward, or you’re having a lazy day but still want to look decent, athleisure — a trend that is a cross between workout clothes and casual clothes — is the answer. I can’t tell you how many times I counted on athleisure to get me through the day, especially when I have a busy week ahead. It allows me to be comfortable and warm, but still look sophisticated. The best part about this new trend in fashion is you probably already have appropriate pieces in your closet. Here are a few cold-weather athleisure outfits to inspire you:

1. The all black outfit. I am a huge fan of wearing all black, especially with athleisure pieces. Typically, I wear my favorite pair of black leggings with a matching thermal top or sweatshirt from Free People and a black vest or jacket. To complete the look, I add a pair of black sneakers and I’m ready for the day.

2. Textured Leggings. I’m not one to stray too far out of my fashion comfort zone, but I find that a pair of moto leggings with mesh inserts or geometric cutouts add just the right amount of edge to a basic outfit. If I’m really feeling daring, I’ll wear a pair of marble printed leggings. The best part is that you don’t need to splurge on athleisure leggings. As much as I love my Lululemon pants, I have found many budget-friendly pairs from Zella, Gap Body and even Target.

3. Collegiate Wear. Show off your school spirit by pairing your favorite pair of leggings or yoga pants with a warm sweatshirt or baseball cap with the College’s logo on it. If I want to look like I’m not wearing workout clothes, I’ll put on a pair of slip-on shoes and a jean or bomber jacket.

4. Joggers. If you’re petite like me, sometimes my leggings bunch at the bottom and make me look even shorter. I find that cute joggers are a good alternative, especially if I’m wearing flat bottom sneakers, as opposed to Nikes that have a small platform. I like to pair my joggers with a fun sweatshirt and a warm vest or jacket.