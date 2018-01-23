Kendall Main Stage nominated for award

By Elizabeth Zakaim

News Editor

The College’s Kendall Main Stage Theater was nominated on Jan. 8 for JerseyArts.com’s 2018 People’s Choice Award in the “Small Performing Arts Center” category, according to the College’s School of Arts and Communications newsletter.

The Kendall Main Stage Theater has been hosting student productions and guest performances since it opened in 1932. This is the venue’s first nomination for an award, according to Albert Brown, the recruitment and outreach specialist for the College’s School of Arts and Communications.

“It certainly is an honor,” Brown said. “The Kendall Main Stage Theater has served as a home for the arts at TCNJ in all the best ways –– a sense of community, creativity, growth and entertainment. We would like to acknowledge students and staff who work tirelessly to make performances and events successful.”

Jersey Arts is cosponsored by the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, according to the program’s website. The organization was created to increase awareness and appreciation of artistic endeavors within the state.

Winners of the competition will be announced in March with awards presented soon after at the New Jersey Tourism Conference, according to Brown. The award includes a special mention on JerseyArts.com and a gold plaque.

Other performance centers nominated for the award include the Stockton Performing Arts Center, Shea Center for Performing Arts and Monmouth University Center for the Arts’ Pollak Theatre. The South Orange Performing Arts Center won the award in 2017.

Campus stakeholders are encouraged to vote for the theater at JerseyArts.com/vote. Voting ends on Feb. 20. Voters may also enter a grand prize contest to win a $100 gift card by providing a mailing address along with their ballots.