Students prepare for the start of a new semester

By Lily Firth

Features Editor

The start of the new year is historically known for new habits, mindsets, goals and of course, new year’s resolutions. January provides a clean slate, especially for college students returning to campus for a new semester. Every student has different ideas for taking advantage of a fresh start and preparing to tackle challenges the coming semester may present.

Adrienne Dell’Aquila, a junior elementary education and English double major, always tries to stay on top of her to-do list.

“To prepare for the new semester, I am trying to get my school supplies together and try to have everything set for the first day,” Dell’Aquila said. “You can never be too prepared, and getting rid of the stress ahead of time allows me to actually get excited for the first day of classes.”

Mindful of the stress a new semester will bring, some students are focused on their mental health.

“I have also made sure that over winter break I have relaxed and unwinded enough to start the next semester with a clean head, in a relaxed mental state. I think it’s really important,” said Marina Cardona, a sophomore graphic design major.

The new year isn’t just about preparing for the new semester, but also trying to make positive changes and resolutions for the entire year. Lauren O’Brien, a sophomore finance major, is looking to turn over a new leaf.

“If you don’t start working on your dream today you are just getting worse,” O’Brien said. “Of course, everyone needs to continuously remind themselves of what they want to achieve, especially more than one time a year when the year changes. But resolutions are important because they give everyone a kick of inspiration for the new year.”

Personal improvements and expressions of individuality are common themes among student resolutions.

“For the year I just need to let myself be more positive and to stay true to my own values and beliefs without falling into peer pressure,” Cardona said.

But if you haven’t embraced a resolution for the new year, or even the new semester, don’t worry — you are not alone. Caroline Taffet, a junior English and secondary education dual major, chuckled a bit when asked about her preparations for the spring semester.

“Honestly? I haven’t done much preparing for the new year. I feel like sometimes there’s not a set way you can prepare. I’ve looked at what books I need but have yet to order them or locate them in a library. A perk is that I never really unpacked from moving back home, so most of my clothes are set for the new semester, if that counts as preparation,” Taffet said.

While some people argue that resolutions are pointless and personal improvements should be made year-round instead of all at once, Dell’Aquila disagrees.

“I think New Year’s resolutions are meaningful, as they allow people to feel optimistic and hopeful about what the new year can bring,” she said. “I think it is helpful for people to have a goal they are striving towards in order to be motivated and and purposeful.”