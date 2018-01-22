Campus Style: New Year, New Style

By Lexy Yulich
Columnist
With a new year comes new possibilities, new resolutions and even new style options. The new year and a new semester is a perfect excuse to add new pieces to your wardrobe, change up your hair or try a new shade of lipstick. Here are five easy tips to start the semester with a refreshed style.
- Instead of completely outsourcing your old wardrobe, focus on a few statement pieces that don’t break the bank! Stores like Forever 21, Asos, Urban Outfitters and T.J. Maxx feature trendy pieces for an affordable price. For example, I was lusting over a shearling teddy bear coat but did not want to pay tons of money for a coat that may only be in style for a season. I did my research and found an affordable but still cute coat from Forever 21.
- Gather inspiration from social media. I’m a big Pinterest fan, so around the beginning of every new year I look at pictures of outfits that I like. Now that Instagram fashion bloggers are more popular and fashion retailers have their own Instagram pages to showcase their apparel, I like to gather inspiration from stores like Free People, Anthropologie, Nordstrom and Madewell. Once I find pieces I like, I try to plan new outfits around them. I never buy anything that will only match with one outfit.
- Don’t forget about accessories. Sometimes all you need to refresh your wardrobe are some new accessories and shoes. If you love your clothes but feel like you’ve already worn every possible outfit combination, find some trendy necklaces, earrings, scarves or even belts. Shoes can change the look of an outfit too! For example, if you have a favorite all black outfit but want to change the look, you can add a fun belt to give the outfit depth.
- Head to the salon. There is something so special and renewing about getting your hair done at the start of the new semester. If you’re anything like me, my hair is usually in a ponytail or in a messy bun when I go to class. I decided that I would start actually taking care of my hair this year, and as a reward I got my hair cut and colored at the beginning of this year. If you’re feeling like you’re in a style rut, sometimes all you need is a haircut. Add layers, take a few inches off or even add some highlights. You’ll leave the salon feeling like a whole new person!
- Be yourself. Sometimes I’m guilty of changing my style to mimic someone else’s. This year, I vowed to stay true to myself and stay true to my style. If I wear clothes that make me happy, I feel happy and confident. If you’re not sure what your style is, simply go to the mall and look to see what you like. Find pieces that make you think “wow, I would look great in this” or “this is so me.” Once you have your signature style, you’ll feel ready to take on a new semester and a new year.
