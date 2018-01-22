Campus Style: New Year, New Style

Be yourself. Sometimes I’m guilty of changing my style to mimic someone else’s. This year, I vowed to stay true to myself and stay true to my style. If I wear clothes that make me happy, I feel happy and confident. If you’re not sure what your style is, simply go to the mall and look to see what you like. Find pieces that make you think “wow, I would look great in this” or “this is so me.” Once you have your signature style, you’ll feel ready to take on a new semester and a new year.