Campus Style: New Year, New Style

Head to the salon. There is something so special and renewing about getting your hair done at the start of the new semester. If you’re anything like me, my hair is usually in a ponytail or in a messy bun when I go to class. I decided that I would start actually taking care of my hair this year, and as a reward I got my hair cut and colored at the beginning of this year. If you’re feeling like you’re in a style rut, sometimes all you need is a haircut. Add layers, take a few inches off or even add some highlights. You’ll leave the salon feeling like a whole new person!