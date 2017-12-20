SG elects new speaker of general assembly

By Erin Kamel

Staff Writer

Student Government passed a new bill, approved two new clubs for recognition and elected a new speaker of the general assembly on Dec. 6 during its final general body meeting of the fall semester.

SG elected Brittany Cruz, a junior communication studies major, as its new speaker of the general assembly.

Cruz’s new responsibilities include assisting the executive vice president with monitoring SG member activity, fostering a strong sense of community within SG programs and supervising class council activities.

“You can count on me to be an advocate for all members of the organization and the constituents who we strive to serve,” Cruz said.

SG approved both the Enigma Club and the Society of Automotive Engineers Club for recognition.

Enigma Club’s more than 10 official members aim to relieve stress through the stimulation of the mind through puzzles such as rubix cubes, jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku and strategic games like “Tetris.” The club also develops their own original mind puzzles for students to try. Enigma Club runs on donations and will host puzzle-themed campus events like escape the room and murder mystery dinner theatre.

The Society of Automotive Engineers Club maintains an official member base of over 60 students, and aims to provide opportunities to learn more about professional engineering careers by bringing practicing engineers to the College. The club plans to arrange field trips to research engineering establishments and sponsor students with an interest in engineering.

SG also welcomed two guest speakers, Angela Lauer Chong, interim vice president of Student Affairs, and Sean Stallings, interim associate vice president of Student Affairs.

Chong shared some of the priorities for the agenda of the Division of Student Affairs for the next five years, which included diversity and inclusion and leadership development.

Chong thanked SG for its participation in supporting Here for Home, Always, the College’s hurricane relief fundraising campaign. Chong reported that approximately 170 students supported efforts to raise over $4,000, which was donated to relief efforts in Texas and Puerto Rico.

SG passed bill F-2017-16, allowing participation points, accrued by SG members from attending related events, to rollover from the fall to spring semester. If an elected member accumulates more than the necessary 10 points, or six for associate members, the points will rollover into the spring semester of the same academic year.

This bill was passed after an amendment was added to decrease the point cap from four to three points for elected members and three to two points for associate members.