Wrestling struggles on road

By Maximillian C. Burgos

Sports Editor

The College’s wrestling team had a rough afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the New Standard Invitational. Out of 17 teams, the Lions placed 11th in the tournament overall, with a score of 43.5 points. Only two Lions wrestlers placed within the top five of their bracket in the entire tournament.

Freshman Jacob Falleni began the day wrestling at 125 for the Lions. He lost his first bout, 11-4, but managed to rebound and pin two opponents straight in the lower bracket. His day ended early when he lost his fourth bout, giving him a record of 2-2. Freshmen Jake Giordano and Anthony Rua wrestled in the 133-pound bracket for the Lions. Giordano had a challenging day, losing his first bout.

Rua wrestled his heart out for the Lions, and won two straight bouts before losing a close match. He managed to win two more bouts, placing third overall in his bracket. Rua went 4-1 on the day, giving him not only the highest place for the Lions but the best record as well. Sophomore Anthony Gagliano wrestled for fifth place at 157. Gagliano won his first three bouts of the day.

He won the first by major decision, while the next two were won by decision. He then lost two bouts, but won his last with a 3-2 decision to earn fifth place. Senior Mark Gerstacker also wrestled in the 157-pound bracket, but did not have the same success as Gagliano.

He pinned his second opponent and won his next two bouts by decision. He ultimately lost his last, ending his day early. Although he didn’t place, he did go 3-2. Sophomore Dan Kilroy got off to a hot start at 174, but couldn’t keep the momentum going throughout the tournament. He pinned his first two opponents, but then lost twice, eliminating him from the tournament.

There was a bout between two Lions in the 184-pound bracket. Freshmen Daniel Surich and Thomas Anderson both lost their first match that day, leading to a match between the two in the lower bracket. Surich won the match 4-1.

Of the 17 Lions wrestlers, only two placed. Despite wrestling with intensity, many Lions ended their day early in the face of stiff competition.