Brown Bag speaker inspires creativity

By Sara Petrozziello

Correspondent

Bumper DeJesus, a five-time New York Emmy Award-winning video and multimedia editor, spoke at the final installment of the School of Arts and Communication’s Brown Bag lecture series on Friday, Dec. 1.

A founding member of The Star-Ledger video department, DeJesus is now leading a team of photo and video specialists as managing producer for multimedia for New Jersey’s largest media company, NJ Advance Media.

In the fast-paced world of multimedia, collaboration is essential for success. Graphic artists, photographers and videographers have to work together to construct a final product in a timely manner, according to DeJesus.

“We aren’t just shooting something,” DeJesus said.“We are constructing it.”

DeJesus began his college career studying genetics, but he soon realized he had a knack for visual arts and entertainment. He emphasized that it is important for students to start learning how to be part of a team.

“That’s what you should do here at college — pull your collective talents and make something bigger,” DeJesus said.

DeJesus mentioned some of his longer projects, and talked about his work on the award-winning documentary, “Being George,” which tells the story of George Washington crossing the Delaware River. The documentary was not an easy task and took about six or seven months to make, according to DeJesus.

“We used our Jersey attitudes to get it done,” DeJesus said with a laugh.

Rachel von Hollen, a freshman journalism major, thought that DeJesus brought up insightful advice in his lecture.

“I learned a lot about multimedia,” von Hollen said. “I learned that following your instincts is important, no matter what your major is.”

DeJesus used a number of video clips and examples of his company’s multimedia as visuals for his speech. He opened his presentation with a video compilation of projects that he created with his colleagues at his current job. DeJesus even shared his very first published photograph, and how it made him feel proud.

Amanda Toolan, a freshman communication studies major, thought that DeJesus’ visual aids helped enhance his presentation.

“I really enjoyed watching some examples of his work,” Toolan said. “They were all very interesting.”

At the end of his lecture, DeJesus made sure to encourage students to use their imagination to pursue their passions.

“Everybody has the power to create,” DeJesus said. “Visual communication is part of our DNA.”