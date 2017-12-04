Multiple students kicked out of Fall Concert

By Brielle Bryan

Opinions Editor

Student starts mosh pit and loses a shoe

On Nov. 28, at approximately 9:45 p.m., there were reports of a male student in the middle of the crowd at the Fall Concert about to pass out. The student was described as wearing a blue Royals jersey with the number 16 on the back, police said. There were also reports that he was drunk and attempting to start a mosh pit. Two Campus Police officers found the male student and brought him into the TCNJ EMS response room.

While being assessed by TCNJ EMS, the male student admitted to consuming “three or four” beers earlier in the evening, police said. Campus Police noticed the male student had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words, repeating himself and was also missing a shoe. A medical assessment of the male student revealed he was fit to stay on campus and didn’t need to be transported to a hospital, police said. The male student was issued a summons for underage drinking and escorted out of the Student Recreation Center by Campus Police.

Wine coaxes student to sleep

On Nov. 28, at approximately 9:30 p.m. a female student was brought into TCNJ EMS response room after being found unconscious in a Rec Center hallway while attending the Fall Concert. An employee of the College found the student unconscious against a wall of the Rec Center, police said. Multiple attempts to wake the female student were unsuccessful. The employee stated she told the female student that she was going to get TCNJ EMS if she did not wake up, and eventually the student became conscious, police said. Another employee of the College spoke to the student and told her she needed to leave the concert as soon as TCNJ EMS was done assessing her.

While TCNJ EMS was assessing the student, Campus Police asked if she had anything alcoholic to drink, and she denied drinking any alcoholic beverages. When Campus Police asked the student to stand up, she could not maintain her balance, police said.

At this time, Campus Police went into the hallway to speak to the female student’s friends. Campus Police spoke to her roommate, who stated that the female student drank wine earlier in the evening.

A medical assessment of the female student completed by TCNJ EMS revealed she was fit to stay on campus, and didn’t need any further medical assistance, police said. Campus Police explained the circumstances to the female student and told her she would be getting a summons for underage drinking. The female student was then escorted out of the building.

Whiskey sends student on vomit frenzy

On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Campus Police witnessed a female student attending the Fall Concert who was severely intoxicated, and unable to stand on her own. While being assessed by TCNJ EMS, she vomited multiple times, police said. The female student admitted to consuming six shots of whiskey. A medical assessment revealed that she could stay on campus, and did not need to be transported for further medical treatment, police said. The female student was issued a summons for underage drinking.

Strike Force employee finds student unconscious

On Nov. 28, at approximately 9:20 p.m. a heavily intoxicated female student was brought into the TCNJ EMS response room during the Fall Concert. She was found unconscious in the women’s bathroom by a Strike Force employee, police said. Strike Force is a part of an outside security company that Campus Police brings in for large events at the College.

While being assessed by TCNJ EMS, the female student vomited multiple times, and did not respond to any questions, police said. The female student was transported to the hospital by Ewing EMS and issued a summons for underage drinking.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at (609) 771-2345.