Lions Plate: Oven-Baked Fajitas

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

Hosting one last dinner before winter break? There are plenty of quick and easy ways to please a crowd, but one of our favorites is oven-baked fajitas. Throw all of your ingredients onto a baking sheet and pop it in the oven, so you can walk away and entertain your guests. Pair it with rice and black beans to enjoy a healthy and spicy dish faster than you can say “Chipotle.”

If you are hosting vegetarians, substitute the chicken with cauliflower chunks coated in melted butter. If you’re short on spices, just use one packet of El Paso fajita mix for a pre-blended mix of spices.

Makes: Eight fajitas

Ingredients for seasoning:

1 tablespoon chili powder (add more, if desired)

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for fajitas:

2 small onions

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 pound chicken breast

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lime, juiced

8 tortillas

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Add a small drop of vegetable oil to a large baking sheet and spread it around to prevent the food from sticking. In a small bowl, add all of the spices for the fajita seasoning.

3. Cut the onions, bell peppers and chicken breast into long slices — using a different knife and cutting board for the chicken — and spread them on the baking sheet.

4. Pour a small amount of the vegetable oil over the chicken and vegetables, then sprinkle the fajita seasoning on top.

5. Using your hands, toss the ingredients until everything is coated in oil and seasoning.

6. Bake for 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

7. Take the baking sheet out of the oven and squeeze the lime juice on top.

8. Add fajita mixture into tortillas. Enjoy!