Classic Signals: Marketplace gets students in holiday spirit

This week, Reviews Editor Lily Firth hit the archives to find old Signals that relate to current College topics and top stories.

Over the years, students and organizations at the College have put together events and collected donations for those less fortunate, especially during the holiday season when everyone needs an extra dose of hope and happiness. This year, Delta Zeta is spreading holiday cheer by collecting new, unopened toys for underprivileged children in Newark. It is important for students to know that even in the final, hectic hours of the semester when they have little time to contribute, they can still make loved ones or even strangers feel important during this festive time of year. In December, 1980, CUB hosted its annual Holiday Marketplace that was filled to the brim with a variety of gifts, which helped students feel a little less stressed when shopping for the holidays.

As the semester comes to a close with its last-minute hassles of exams and papers, working and winter driving, we commuters are forced to do our Christmas shopping like everyone else — on the run — or risk having to wait until school’s out, taking our chances trying to find “the right gift.”

Well, here comes the College Union Board (CUB) to the rescue with its annual Holiday Marketplace — two days filled with Christmas cheer amid the gloom ‘n doom of finals. The Student Center is about to become a veritable shopping mall, with a large and varied selection of gift items displayed by area merchants and craftspeople. What a great way to spend the breaks between classes — shopping for your favorite people!

To help you celebrate in style, CUB is also offering special holiday mini courses where you can learn to make ornaments from muslin, clothespins or walnut shells: wreaths from green burlap or straw; Christmas stockings and Christmas cookies. Make them for yourself or give them as gifts. Registration is at the Student Center Information Desk. The cost is $1 per course, which includes materials. Classes are limited to the first 15 who sign up, so hurry on over to reserve your place.

Christmas would not be complete without music. The air in the Student Center will be filled with the strains of carols and other music performed by the Trenton State College Brass Choir, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band. Come sing along or just listen and enjoy.

The dates for the Holiday Marketplace are Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 — Events are going on all day in the Student Center. Come celebrate!

For those of you who have participated in the adopt-a-commuter program, now might be a terrific lime to join your floor for the many special holiday programs going on in residence. It’s also a great time for all of us to share the Christmas spirit by inviting some campus-bound friends to go Christmas shopping at Quakerbridge, Oxford Valley or other area malls and stores.