SFB tables HSA’s Ambiance event

By Eric Preisler

Production Manager

The Student Finance Board tabled the Haitian Student Association’s annual Ambiance event and fully funded the Lion’s Eye literary magazine at its weekly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

HSA’s annual Ambiance event is scheduled to occur in March in the Brower Student Center. There are plans to display information about Haitian culture throughout the room at the event.

HSA is preparing for its Ambiance event far in advance because the event attracts numerous students and alumni. Between 220 to 230 undergraduate students and 30 alumni are expected to attend, according to the event’s proposal packet.

“This is a big event for alumni and people that have graduated,” said Rosebernoude Chérilus, the president of HSA and a senior sociology major.

Additional funding for the event would cover a musical performance, Haitian food, a Haitian comedian, decorations, a DJ and other expenses.

SFB tabled HSA’s event because the expenses for their initial request were too high. The organization advised HSA to implement a method of crowd control to prevent students from entering solely for food, and to choose between a DJ or musical performance. The club was also asked to lower the costs of food, entertainment and decorations.

While SFB held off on funding HSA, it funded the College’s literary magazine, Lion’s Eye, to print its fall 2017 issue.

Lion’s Eye was fully funded $2,000 to print 375 copies of the magazine, although the number of copies is subject to change. The club is aiming to complete and print the magazine by Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Lion’s Eye exclusively accepts student work, which can include poetry, prose, short stories or photography, according to Kelly Vena, the Lion’s Eye treasurer and a junior English major.

“Students from all disciplines and academic schools are welcomed and encouraged to submit work,” Vena said.

The purpose of Lion’s Eye is to showcase student talent and creativity as well as to promote love for literature on campus, according to the event’s proposal packet.