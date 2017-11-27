WTSR New Noise: Death From Above and Walrus

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Death From Above

Album: “Outrage! Is Now”

Release Number: 3rd

Hailing From: Toronto, Ontario

Genre: Dance-Punk

Label: Last Gang Records

The Toronto-based duo, Jesse Keeler and Sebastien Grainger, are keeping the anger alive on their third studio album, which delivers exactly what it promises –– a record filled with angry, punk-laced tracks and a distinctly mature edge that shows just how far the band has come. The album incorporates distorted bass and keyboards, and takes cues from funk and dance pop. “Outrage! Is Now” is thought-provoking, and has a level of complexity that only comes with age. It will have you head-banging along with every song.

Must Hear: “Freeze me,” “Caught Up” and “Outrage! Is Now”

Band Name: Walrus

Album: “Family Hangover”

Release Number: 3rd

Hailing From: Halifax, Canada

Genre: Pop-Rock

Label: Madic Records

The band produces a sound that carries a similar psychedelic vibe to the song of their namesake, “I am the Walrus,” by the Beatles. While Walrus defines itself as pop-rock, its use of echoing vocals, synth and dreamy guitar puts the band in a category of its own. The dynamic arrangement incites one’s own emotional interpretation of each track. Walrus offers up a wide range of tunes that gives everyone something to listen to.

Must Hear: “Family Hangover” and “In Timely Fashion”