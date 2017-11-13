WTSR New Noise: The National and Rostam

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: The National

Album: “Sleep Well Beast”

Release Number: 7th

Hailing From: Brooklyn

Genre: Indie Rock

Label: 4AD

The National is one of the most acclaimed indie rock bands of our time, and “Sleep Well Beast” is musically tight and is not your usual indie rock record, the songs range from straight up guitar rock to Nine Inch Nails-esque dark synth tracks to a blend of both. This album is a great collection of gloomy indie-rock songs that sound unlike any rock I’ve heard. As dark as the album is, it’s hard not to keep it on repeat. The tracks have some incredible way of drawing the listener in. Give this a play –– you will not be disappointed.

Must Hear: “Born to Beg,” “Turtleneck” and “Guilty Party”

Band Name: Rostam

Album: “Half-Light”

Release Number: 1st

Hailing From: New York City

Genre: Dream-Pop

Label: Nonesuch Records

Rostam takes inspiration from his Iranian background and crafts an album that blends elements from both Middle Eastern and Western music. A variety of instruments add interest to each track; orchestral strings soar over low rhythms of percussion, while other obscure and unrecognizable instruments add to the mix. In pleasant contrast, the vocals blur, with each line flowing into the next. All elements combine to form an enjoyable complexity.

Must Hear: “Wood” and “Never Going to Catch Me”