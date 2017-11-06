WTSR: Queens of the Stone Age and Alvvays

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Queens of the Stone Age

Album: “Villains”

Release Number: 7th

Hailing From: Palm Desert, California

Genre: Psychedelic Rock

Label: Matador Records

Mark Ronson (behind Uptown Funk and other jams) produced this slickly-made album. Talented singer Josh Homme flexes his songwriting chops while he tinkers with the typical QOTSA formula. Songs like “The Way You Used to Do” employ a ‘big-band inspired’ swing with the guitar riffs. “Hideaway’s” sensual groove lends itself as an album highlight. QOTSA is one of the few remaining “rock” bands. Give his main band some credit with some plays.

Must Hear: “The Way You Used to Do,” “The Evil Has Landed” and “Hideaway”

Band Name: Alvvays

Album: “Antisocialites”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: Toronto

Genre: Indie Pop

Label: Polyvinyl

Alvvays’ highly anticipated 2nd album, “Antisocialites,” has finally arrived and has done everything but disappoint. Like their debut album, “Antisocialites,” is filled with seemingly perfect songs. Throughout each song, Molly Rankin’s captivating voice is on full display as she executes difficult voice melodies and pitch shifts. Other key components that further amplify Alvvays’ sound are backing vocals and keyboard by Kerri MacLellan and lead guitar by Alec O’Hanley.

Must Hear: “Your Type,” “Not My Baby” and “ In Undertow”