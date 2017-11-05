Lions Plate: Traditional hot chocolate

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

Before pumpkin spice lattes and caramel macchiatos existed, the Mayans and the Aztecs were making hot chocolate. During the 16th century, Spanish explorers discovered the “healing” powers of this spicy, velvety drink and brought it back for Europeans to enjoy.

Hot chocolate earned its name from its rich cocoa powder, in addition to chili peppers used to spice it up. Although hot chocolate is sweet and creamy today, the College’s Culinary Club is here to put the kick back into the traditional Aztec and Mayan drink.

Makes four servings

Ingredients:

6 cups of whole milk

10 ounces of dark chocolate

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

4 cinnamon sticks

Marshmallows (optional)

Directions:

1. Using a knife to cut the dark chocolate into small pieces. Place them in a medium-sized saucepan.

2. Add milk to the saucepan and heat it over medium/low heat. Stir until the chocolate is melted.

3. Add cinnamon and cayenne pepper, as desired. Stir until combined.

4. Pour into four mugs and add one cinnamon stick per mug. Top with marshmallows and cinnamon.

5. Enjoy!