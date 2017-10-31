Lions battle Montclair in first conference meet

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to Montclair State University for their first conference meets of the season on Friday, Oct. 27. The men dominated Montclair State in a 170-122 victory. Meanwhile, the women’s team endured its first loss of the season, with a final score of 167-132.

Following his strong debut against Southern Connecticut State University, freshman Joseph Skotnicki swept the 500- and 1,000-freestyle with times of 4:54.94 and 10:04.63, respectively.

Head coach Brian Bishop has been impressed with Skotnicki’s performance this season.

“Skotnicki is a very talented young man and we are going to be counting on him throughout the season,” Bishop said. “He has incredible work ethic and has bought into everything we have done so far this season. We expect big things from him this year.”

Fellow freshmen Andrew Thompson and Kai Michaud also finished in second and third place respectively in the 1,000-freestyle. Thompson also won the 200-backstroke with a time of 1:59.24 and the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:03.05.

Junior Alex Skoog captured two victories. He won the 100-backstroke with a time of 53.01 and the 100-freestyle with a time of 47.77.

At the diving board, freshman Jay Soukup dominated the Red Hawks in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 177.95.

While the men dominated, Montclair State proved to be a tough opponent for the Lions.

At the 100-yard breaststroke, freshman Melanie Fosko nearly took first place in a close finish. Fosko completed the race with a recorded time of 1:11.13, only one millisecond behind him Montclair State sophomore Claire Luigard, who finished in 1:11.12.

Sophomore Annie Menninger was victorious in both the 500- and 1,000-freestyle events. Menninger won the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:28.46 and the 1,000-freestyle with a time of 11:14.66.

Jamie Bowne was also successful in the 200- and 100-yard butterfly events. Bowne took first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:19.42. She then finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:00.87. She was just .2 seconds behind of Montclair State sophomore Margaux Winchock.

Senior Hannah Raymond established personal records in both the 6-meter and 11-meter diving events. Raymond captured scores of 276.8 in the 6-meter dive and 481.15 in the 11-meter dive.

The Lions will have another conference meet at home against Ramapo College on Saturday, Nov. 4. The meet is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the TCNJ Aquatic Center.

Even though the men’s team has stronger opponents scheduled later in November, Bishop emphasizes that the home meet against Ramapo College is still a priority.

“We are going to focus more on hard work this week and next in preparation for the showdown with Johns Hopkins and NYU in three weeks, however, we can’t overlook Ramapo,” Bishop said. “The Ramapo meet being at home is definitely an advantage for us and should set the tone for the rest of the season.”