WTSR: The War On Drugs and Adult Mom

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: The War On Drugs

Album: “A Deeper Understanding”

Release Number: 4th

Hailing From: Philadelphia

Genre: Heartland Rock

Label: Atlantic

Released to universal acclaim, The War on Drugs is back with a stellar album. Listeners are immediately sucked into the world of Adam Granduciel, a location that harks backs to the town of Monmouth County, New Jersey, the home of Bruce Springsteen. Each song carries a cinematic weight to it that is bound to resonate with any listener. The production value is immense and the lyrics nostalgic. This album combines all that was good about the ’80s and makes something that’s familiar but still amazingly fresh.

Must Hear: “Pain,” “Holding On” and “Strangest Thing”

Band Name: Adult Mom

Album: “Soft Spots”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: Purchase, New York

Genre: Lo-fi Bedroom Pop

Label: Tiny Engines

Stephanie Knipe’s project has evolved from her college dorm room in 2012 to summer tours with Kevin Devine and the upcoming fall tour with Pinegrove and Saintseneca. She is climbing uphill in the music industry and slowly but surely developing her career. Honest and intimate, Knipe writes clever pop songs that offer a look at the journey of a gender-weird queer navigating through heartache, trauma and subsequent character growth. Knipe’s voice carries the themes of the album with such grace.

Must Hear: “Full Screen,” “J Station” and “Tenderness”