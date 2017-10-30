SFB votes to partially fund Hannukah celebration

By Eric Preisler

Production Manager

TCNJ Musical Theatre, Chabad and the Chinese Student Association all received funding for events at this week’s Student Finance Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

TCNJ Musical Theatre was fully funded $2,495 to rent 17 microphones for its production of “Sweeney Todd,” which will run from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18.

“The music is complicated but it is also very intense,” said Cat Janis, TMT’s president and a senior psychology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies double major.

It is “impossible” to hear the cast without microphones, according to Janis, who said the microphones are essential for production. Many tickets for the event have already been sold.

“We don’t want them to pay only to not be able to hear all of the hard work that we have been doing since the end of August,” Janis said.

Chabad was partially funded $3,355.26 for its celebration, Chanukah Beat, which will be held on Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in room 212 of the Education Building.

Funding from the board covers costs of traditional foods, an inflatable bear and a drumming performance.

“They put on a drumming performance to the story of Hanukkah so it incorporates that religious aspect into it,” said Erica Levine, junior biology major and member of Chabad.

This event is open to all students and is intended to unify the campus community.

“The purpose of this event is to bring the campus community together to celebrate and learn about the jewish holiday of Hanukkah, giving them tools and inspiration to be more successful in life,” to the event’s proposal packet said.

The proposal also initially included the construction of a menorah made out of ice, but this was not funded. The ice sculpture would have represented the celebration of making fire into oil, according to Levine.

The Chinese Student Association was fully funded $1,550.27 for its teahouse event on Nov. 11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Travers-Wolfe Lounge.

“This allows for students to have an experience with Chinese culture through foods like egg tarts, traditional dim sum and teas,” said Stephanie MacDougal, president of CSA and a sophomore international studies major.

Students can learn about the history and importance of tea in Chinese culture at this event.

“Tea houses are an embodiment of the Chinese tea culture and also Chinese people’s leisurely lives,” said Alice Li, treasurer of CSA and a senior statistics major.

CSA hopes to have a diverse range of performances at this event. Other cultural clubs on campus will be invited to perform vocal and dance exhibitions.

“We’d like to keep it open so all students on campus can enjoy it, because this isn’t just meant for Chinese American students on campus,” MacDougall said. “This is meant so everyone can enjoy the culture and everyone can experience it and just have a good time.”