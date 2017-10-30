Alumni bands return for CUB Alt performance

By Kayla Rivas

Correspondent

An intimate crowd welcomed back former student musicians at CUB Alt’s Alumni Band Night on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The first band to take the stage was a good-humored group, Corporate Scum, an emo punk group that performed covers of popular songs. They began with a crowd favorite, “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy.

Every student in the room who had been previously sitting on the floor waiting for the set to start, jumped to their feet as the opening notes blasted from amplifiers. Corporate Scum played with spirit and vigor. The students in the crowd moved their heads and tapped their feet along with the music.

The band kept the audience in a playful mood. After performing Fall Out Boy, the band referred to it as “another Corporate Scum original song.” The group then continued to perform other popular songs such as “Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day and “Dammit” by Blink-182.

Freshmen secondary education majors Laura Leonard and Sean Artfitch particularly enjoyed their first CUB Alt performance.

“I love the idea of concerts in the STUD,” Artfitch said.

Though this was not the type of music Artfitch and Leonard usually listened to, they enjoyed themselves nonetheless.

“I liked the first group,” Leonard said of the band’s high energy. “The second one took me by surprise.”

This concert was an opportunity for students to expose themselves to different genres of music.

Illusionist, a hardcore noise band that had previously performed at the College, was unapologetic about their music and its intensity.

“I’m sorry for how loud this is, but I’m not that sorry,” said the lead vocalist, Danny Santos, before performing the first song.

The audience was just as entertained with Illusionist as they were with Corporate Scum.

“The music was great but I really loved their stage presence,” Artfitch said. “The way they interacted with the audience made me feel more involved.”

The third band to perform was a Ewing hardcore band called Spleen. The previous groups had been energized and this band did not disappoint the audience. Spleen was intensely focused on their music and though the band referred to it as “the product of no practice,” the audience enjoyed every second of it. It was obvious that those in the audience enjoyed the show just as much as the acts loved performing.

“It was so much fun coming out and listening to all of these bands,” said Megan Smith, a freshman history major. “I loved that I was able to jam out to original songs as well as sing along to cover songs the bands played.”