Lions Plate: Cauliflower buffalo wings

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

If you’re ever craving buffalo wings but dread counting the calories, the Culinary Club is here with a solution: cauliflower. It’s low in calories, yet high in fiber, magnesium and vitamins. It’s also easy to add flavors and spices.

While you can cook a delicious “cauliflower steak,” (a large sliver of cauliflower) it’s a lot faster and a lot more fun to pop little bites on the way to class. Here’s our new spicy vegetarian recipe, which is a convenient snack for on the go.

Ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1 cup of milk

1/4 cup of water

1 head of cauliflower

1/3 cup of hot sauce

2 tablespoons of melted butter

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees

2. Cut cauliflower head into bite-sized pieces. Wash the pieces thoroughly with cold water and dry them.

3. In a large bowl, add flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Mix well with a fork.

4. Slowly add milk and water into the large bowl until the mixture is smooth.

5. Add cauliflower into the bowl and stir until each piece is evenly coated.

6. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

7. Spread cauliflower evenly onto the pan and bake for 20 minutes, or until crispy.

8. Combine hot sauce and butter.

9. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and toss them with the hot sauce mixture.

10. Place the cauliflower back into the oven for another 20 minutes. Enjoy!