Campus Style: Denim skirts

By Lexy Yulich

Columnist

Remember in elementary school when denim skirts, sparkly sneakers and Abercrombie & Fitch shirts were the latest trend? Those days may seem long gone, but denim skirts are undoubtedly making a comeback. This recycled trend has become a staple for fall fashion. However, finding what to pair with your denim skirt to make the perfect outfit can be difficult. Here are five ways to rock your denim skirt this fall:

Flannel

Picture this — you, a pumpkin patch and a stylish outfit that screams “fall.” To achieve this look, pair your dark wash denim skirt with a red flannel and your favorite pair of brown booties. Stores such as Marshalls, Madewell and J. Crew Mercantile have great flannels that will keep you warm without sacrificing style.

Thigh-high boots

Pair your skirt with a pair of thigh-high boots, tights, a sweater and plaid scarf. You’ll be warm and cozy yet trendy. If you are searching for an affordable pair of boots, be sure to check out DSW and retailers such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.

Leather

Rock the all black look with a distressed black skirt, leather jacket and a graphic or solid black T-shirt. Head-to-toe black is in the style forecast this fall. Forever 21 has affordable pieces, and you can shop by style.

Bohemian-style tops

Wear a bell sleeved shirt or sweater if the weather is chilly. Style it with a denim skirt and any type of footwear that best matches your outfit. Try stores such as American Eagle and Free People to complete the bohemian fall look.

Basic T-shirts

Pair a dark wash denim skirt with a plain white T-shirt, gold layering necklace and black booties. Depending on the weather, add a light or heavy jacket. Nordstrom Rack is a great place to shop on a budget, as it offers a wide selection of good quality basic clothes.