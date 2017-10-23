Hurricane Nate subsides after flooding Alabama, Mississippi

By Joanne Kim

Staff Writer

The last traces of Hurricane Nate will soon be forgotten, as cleanup crews begin to pick up swathes of debris on West Beach, Alabama, on Oct. 18, according to WKRG.

Hurricane Nate went from a tropical storm to hurricane on Oct. 6, according to CNBC. It became stronger as it passed through Central America and the Gulf of Mexico.

CNBC reported that on Oct. 8, Hurricane Nate’s presence shut down about 90 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Approximately 95,000 customers across Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi had no power. Around the same time, energy companies turned off the tap water system, and workers were evacuated to prepare for the hurricane.

Fortunately President Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates said the damage to the energy infrastructure overall was “very minor” past the weekend, according to CNBC.

CNN reported that the storm has already killed at least 28 people in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras by the time it hit North America mainland.

The hurricane made two landfalls, once in Mississippi as a Category one storm and then in Alabama, according to CBS.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana, according to CNN.

In Mobile, Alabama, many people were collecting storm debris through a trash pickup routine. It is not to the point where these people need a special pickup plan, since there isn’t too much storm debris left over, according to the city in Alabama.

Cleanup is taking the residents of Dauphin Island, Alabama more time than initially expected because of the storm. The town of Dauphin Island posted on Facebook that they are still in the midst of cleaning up three miles of the closed Bienville Boulevard.

Dauphin Island as of Tuesday, Oct. 17, was still cleaning up, as residents start to trickle back into their homes, according to WKRG.

As for Mobile, the water level grew four feet above usual tides, according to The Weather Channel.

The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Nate turned into a tropical depression on Oct. 8 and ceased all warnings associated with the storm.

CNN reported that Hurricane Nate was the third hurricane to hit the United States in succession after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Victims were less fortunate, as The New York Times reported that people in Texas and Florida are still waiting for FEMA to assist them.

Hurricane season is still not over. It will last until Nov. 30, according to CNN.