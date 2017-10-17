College receives 13th Division III CAANJ Cup

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The College was awarded the Collegiate Athletic Administrators of New Jersey Division III Cup for the 2016-2017 academic year on Friday, Oct. 13.

At the award ceremony in Somerset, New Jersey, Amanda V. DeMartino, the College’s executive director of athletics, accepted the award. It was the College’s 13th CAANJ cup since the 2009-10 academic year.

“TCNJ has a long history of winning the cup,” DeMartino said. “Our coaches have worked hard and pushed our student-athletes to excel in the classroom and on the field. For us, it’s all about building support for the student-athletes and alumni as well. Last year, our teams were very successful in the postseason.”

The CAANJ gives the award for overall athletic program excellence across all three NCAA Division levels and the junior college level, according to the New Jersey Athletic Conference’s website.

Along with the College, Princeton University, Caldwell University and Rowan College were awarded with the cup as well.

The CAANJ determines the winners based on their standings in the annual National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Learfield Directors’ Cup.

During the 2016-17 academic year, five teams won NJAC championships and three teams captured regular season titles. The teams included field hockey, , lacrosse, baseball, men’s cross country, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and women’s tennis. Moreover, 12 teams qualified to compete in NCAA national tournaments.

Women’s lacrosse highlighted the year as the team reached the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse championship. The College’s baseball team also won its first NJAC championship since 2009 and made it to the third round of the NCAA Division III baseball tournament.

The College’s student-athletes also garnered many honors during last year including 17 All-Americans, 153 NJAC all-conference honors and 148 NJAC all-academic team selections.