Celeb Spotlight: Hollywood rings for Puerto Rico

By Ashton Leber

Features Editor

Hollywood was ringing off the hook this week as stars from all industries banded together to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Jennifer Lopez, her ex-husband Marc Anthony and current beau Alex Rodriguez, hosted “One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief.”

It seems awkward to work alongside your ex and current boyfriend, but I’ll continue to sip my tea and mind my business.

According to PEOPLE, the event was a “special benefit concert and telethon” that raised money as stars like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres answered phone calls for donations.

“Hey guys, we are going to start answering some of the phones,” Kardashian told fans on Snapchat before the concert. “We’re here at the telethon, so tune in and watch.”

In other news, Jonas Brothers fans were shocked to discover that Joe Jonas recently proposed to 21-year-old English actress Sophie Turner, TMZ reported.

Jonas later posted a picture on Instagram of Turner’s ring on her hand with the caption, “She said yes.”

The inseparable couple has been dating for about a year, but fans consider the couple to be “relationship goals,” TMZ said.

And whoa, did anyone see Ariana Grande’s new hairdo? The pop-star was recently spotted rocking a new hair color, according to Glamour Magazine.

Her classic brown high-style ponytail was replaced with silvery strands in one of her Instagram photos. This major change has landed her with tons of likes from loyal Insta followers, one that will most likely spark a new fashion trend.

Grande’s hair isn’t the only thing that shook Hollywood this week.

Allegations that Oscar winner and producer Harvey Weinstein has sexually harassed women for decades was also been buzzing around Hollywood, the New York Times reported.

Several actresses, models and employees of Weinstein have come forward to publicly announce their accusations against the producer.

“Torrents of heart-wrenching stories have poured forth from at least 30 women who say they were victimized by Mr. Weinstein,” The New York Times reported.

It’s like tragedy after tragedy with celebs this week, but at least we can sleep peacefully knowing that Ed Sheeran is recovering from his recent bicycle accident.

The musician shared on his Instagram a picture of a cast on his right arm and sling on his left arm.

“Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows,” his Insta caption wrote. “Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

Lets just hope Sheeran makes a speedy recovery, and can get back to playing his guitar and serenading us with his dreamy voice.