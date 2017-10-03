Patriots matchups create scoring opportunities

By Maximillian C. Burgos

Sports Editor

In week five football, there are some key matchups to look into. Each position has a set of matchups to exploit this week. If you have a player going against the Patriots defense, start them. The Patriots are really bad on defense this year.

Quarterbacks:

Tom Brady should have a strong showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if the Patriots defense is horrible, Brady is still somehow magical in the second quarter. For those who don’t know, Brady pulled a win out against the Texans in week two in the closing minutes. The Buccaneers pass defense in this year has been mediocre and Brady should be able to make some magic happen.

Aaron Rodgers is also a solid pick against the Dallas Cowboys, since their linebacking core is plagued with injuries. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks alive and is also magical. Look at any of his long range completions and you’ll see what I mean.

Running Backs:

Running backs that should have big days are Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are coincidentally playing each other this week and both will be featured heavily in this matchup.

Bell is straight up scary when he is healthy and ready to go. Fournette might be a rookie but he is shaping up to be something really special. He is good on the ground and at catching balls out of the backfield. If you have him, start him.

Wide Receivers:

Wide receivers are always fun to watch as they blaze defenses up and down the field. Mike Evans on the Buccaneers should have a monster day against one of the league’s worst defenses, the Patriots. Odell Beckham Jr. should also have a big game against the Chargers, a team that can’t get out of their own way.

Evans needs to have a monster game this season to continue his great career success. Jameis Winston and Evans are one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the league, if you have Evans and you’re not starting him against the abysmal Patriots defense, something is wrong with you.

The Chargers are just bad. OBJ should have a good day.

Tight Ends:

The tight ends with great matchups come to no surprise. Rob Gronkowski will be leaned on by Brady against the Buccaneers. The Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce should also torch the Texans defense, who will have trouble covering him.

Gronk is… Well he is just Gronk, one of the best tight ends to have ever lived, only when he is healthy. Kelce is fun to watch while he torches defenses. He is always a solid starter.

Defense / Special Teams:

The Minnesota Vikings defense is pretty good this year. They are playing against rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his first start. That means points! Seattle’s defense should never be benched, no matter who they are playing. Without a doubt, start them against the Rams.

Kickers:

Kickers can really swing a matchup one way or another in a very underrated way. We are looking at you Greg Zuerlein. Start Zuerlein against Seattle, he should get a lot of action one way or another. Matt Prater should have a bounce back game against the Panthers, so start him too.