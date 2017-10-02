WTSR: Manchester Orchestra and Benjamin Booker

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Manchester Orchestra

Album Title: “A Black Mile to the Surface”

Release Number: 5th

Hailing From: Atlanta, Georgia

Genre: Alternative Rock / Folk

Label: Favorite Gentlemen

Andy Hull, the workaholic musician, has crafted an album with a bigger folk influence than ever before. Ultimately, this album has some of their best songs yet. The album takes the form of a musical narrative that begins with the song “Lead, SD.” It’s a heavy thematic narrative that deals with serious issues such as suicide and faith. Never a stranger to darker themes, Hull crafts a story that’s worth hearing.

Must Hear: “The Maze,” “The Gold” and “The Grocery”

Band Name: Benjamin Booker

Album Title: “Witness”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: Tampa

Genre: Soulful Blues Rock

Label: ATO / Rough Trade

Benjamin Booker returns with an urgent synthesis of blues, gospel and soul with a raw and unforgiving candor that’s reminiscent of downtown New York punk. At 28 years old, Booker brings a sense of poise that makes you think he’s been in the music business for decades. He balances a frenetic pace (“Right on You”) with a more mature, soulful vibe (“Motivation”). If you haven’t heard of Benjamin Booker yet, definitely play some tunes off this album.

Must Hear: “Right on You,” “Motivation,” “Believe” and “The Slow Drag Under.”