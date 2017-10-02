Sigma Kappa drives out Alzheimer’s

By Devin Jeter

Correspondent

Every 66 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that results in severe memory loss and currently affects more than 5 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, the “leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To raise awareness for this incurable disease, Sigma Kappa hosted its 6th annual Driving Out Alzheimer’s Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Vintage cars ranging in different models, sizes and colors filled parking lots 3 and 4 for the event. A dunk tank, face painting station and auction baskets with prizes were some of the activities students and Ewing residents could enjoy.

“This year, we wanted to get the Trenton and Ewing community involved,” said Brooke Shanley, a senior marketing major and Sigma Kappa’s vice president of philanthropic services. “We contacted the Ewing Township school district and we advertised on their school’s back pack, which is an online newsletter they send out to the families and parents and kids.”

Sigma Kappa’s event had a successful turnout, as many people throughout the community arrived to take part in the festivities throughout the day.

A variety of cars from a black 1953 Hudson Hornet to a red 1932 Ford three-window Henry Steel filled were some of the cars on display.

A stage was also set up for musical guests and performances. The College’s Pep Band was the first to appear on stage, performing a few songs and a rendition of “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.

When asked what it was like to organize the event, Shanley stated that it’s been in the process since January and took a lot of work, time and commitment. She also showed great appreciation for her sorority sisters, especially for all the time and effort they put into making the event possible.

Shanley also spoke highly about the members of the community who showed up to the event.

“Going to meet all these people who bring their cars to the show, it’s a great experience to go and talk to them,” Shanley said. “I’ve had hour long conversations about what we do, how we raise money and that it’s going to a great cause.”

Madison Storcella, a junior communications major and philanthropy week chair, was impressed with the event’s turnout.

“Looking today at the event and how many cars are here, and how many people in the community really do care, and showed up,” Storcella said, “it really makes us happy and makes us want to do it year after year.”

Storcella said that Alzheimer’s has impacted many members of the sorority and their families.

“A lot of our sisters have been affected and I think that’s why I’m so passionate about it because seeing what they go through,” she said. “I want to help them.”

Although Alzheimer’s impacts many American people, research will be conducted until a cure is found.