SFB approves funding for drag queen and author

By Eric Preisler

Production Manager

At this week’s Student Finance Board meeting on Sept. 27, student organizations were granted funding to bring a drag star and a children’s book author to campus for their respective events.

PRISM was fully funded $5,269 to invite Alyssa Edwards, a renowned drag star, to perform comedy, song and dance and host a Q&A session on Oct. 20, at 8:30 p.m. in the Brower Student Center.

The event’s budget covers the cost for the speaker, Polaroid snapshots and a lawn sign. PRISM is being co-sponsored by the College Union Board, who will help with outreach for the event.

“We’re mainly helping with promoting and publicizing the event,” said Sondra Nieradka, a senior communication studies major andf CUB live event coordinator. “We figured by partnering up we would have the most effective reach and target a wider range of students.”

This event will allow students to come together for a night of entertainment while interacting with a drag celebrity to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ culture, according to the event’s proposal packet.

Edwards has recently gained popularity after appearing on the television show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“She’s known for being very shady,” said Max Nazario, a senior chemistry major and treasurer of PRISM. “She’s very well-known for her style of comedy and she’s one of the queens who is very popular on college campuses at this time.”

Kappa Delta Pi, the education honor society, was partially funded $350 to host Marcie Aboff, a children’s book author, for their event “Connecting Educator and Families: Engaging Literary Strategies and Activities,” planned to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the Education Building.

The proposal explains that this event would expose students to new teaching materials and strategies.

Marcia Schleppy, co-president of KDP and a senior special education and psychology double major, explained that this event will primarily consist of talking about the promotion of literacy among young children.

“It can be applicable to anyone on campus because many people are going to be aunts, uncles, parents, who are going to be working with children and encouraging literacy in them,” Schleppy said.

Aboff will also interact with the audience during the event.

“It’s going to be very interactive. There’s going to be activities involving the members and attendees,” Schleppy said.