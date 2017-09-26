SFB funds two events, elects two freshman board members

By Eric Preisler

Production Manager

At this week’s Student Finance Board meeting, two freshmen were elected to the board and two events were fully funded.

Student Government was fully funded $6,729 to spend on a rock wall, a bungee run, a mechanical bull, a slide, a popcorn machine, pizza, water and other expenses for the Homecoming Carnival planned for Oct. 21, in the Student Recreation Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The proposal explains that the carnival is beneficial because it can contribute to high Homecoming spirit.

“The whole idea of Carnival is to give students an alternative to dangerous and illegal activities. It is to promote a healthy environment where students can play on various inflatables,” said Patricia Kou, SG’s vice president of administration and finance and a sophomore political science major.

Kou further elaborated on SG’s thought process behind planning the event.

“Here, at (the) carnival, they can have fun with their friends and make memories,” she said. “Students, therefore, should show up to gather with the rest of their peers to have an enjoyable night while also maintaining the high spirits of Homecoming.”

To keep the event well organized, Kou explained that SG is aiming to get a bigger turnout than last year, and get volunteers to help setup, supervise and clean up after the event.

Chi Upsilon Sigma was fully funded to host its 23rd Making Achievement Continuous Conference Rebooting Humanity: Co-Existing with Technology, which is planned to be held all throughout the Education Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The sorority was given $9,346.89 to spend on buttons, a backdrop stand, centerpieces, music, catering and the keynote speaker, Fabian Elliott.

There will be four panel discussions focussing on different facets of technology’s impact on society.

Explaining the significance of this year’s topic, the proposal packet states, “This will be one of the first opportunities for first-year students’ exposure to a professional conference that will encourage them to have more professional development, but also have the access to network with the speakers we are bringing to campus, that could lead to opportunities for them in the future.”

The Indian Student Association’s request to bring Lilly Singh, an Indian American YouTube personality, vlogger, comedian, actress and rapper, to speak at Kendall hall was tabled at the meeting.

Describing the purpose of this event, ISA’s proposal explained, “We also want to have Lilly Singh come to TCNJ to talk about her journey to where she is now, and bring a different way of thought to campus.”

ISA feels that hearing Singh discuss her accomplishments and advocacy, in spite of the obstacles she has faced, would greatly contribute to the campus.

“She has faced depression, has fought for women’s equality, has become a success in entrepreneurship, and many other things. We feel this unique blend of these things will benefit the campus,” the proposal packet stated.

ISA was funded last year to bring Singh to speak on campus but after a scheduling conflict, she cancelled the event. The board tabled the request this year to see if ISA can negotiate Singh’s $32,500 speaking and travel fees down.

At the end of the meeting, SFB elected Justin Cooke, a freshman finance Major, and Rishi Konkesa, a freshman economics major, to be the freshman class representatives on the board.