Trump temporarily keeps DACA after deal with Dems

By Heidi Cho

Nation & World Editor

President Donald Trump decided not to terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Thursday, Sept. 14, temporarily, according to The New York Times.

This decision also hits close to home, as approximately 12 of those DACA beneficiaries are on campus, according to an email from the College’s President R. Barbara Gitenstein.

Gitenstein addressed the campus community stating the point of view she held on the subject since last fall. She reiterated her support for the “dreamers” on campus and her hope for them to stay legally, and that she would continue advocacy for the cause in the email.

The New York Times reported that former President Obama signed an executive action able to protect minors illegally brought to America from deportation, and with the appropriate papers, study and work in the United States as well. DACA beneficiaries are also called dreamers.

Trump ordered that DACA end on Sept. 5, under extra pressure from the threat of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent in June 2017. The letter was cosigned by officials from 10 other states, according to USA Today.

The New York Times reported the rationale of Trump and Attorney Jeff Sessions for behind the termination was the concern for “the millions of Americans victimized by this unfair system” that gave jobs to illegal aliens over Americans.

This decision would impact more than 750,000 dreamers across the nation who used DACA to “have received work permits and deportation relief,” according to the Pew Research Center.

Others showed their support for the dreamers by protesting in front of the White House and the Justice Department soon after the announcement was made, according to The New York Times.

Sixteen democratic and nonpartisan state attorneys came together on Sept. 6 to file a suit. The suit had five parts depicting the unconstitutionality of Trump’s decision. The lawyers made sure to point out the discriminatory nature of the decision against Hispanic and Latino people comprising most of the DACA recipients, according to CNN.

Trump rescinded his decision to terminate the program on Sept. 14 over dinner with Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi. DACA was to be brought back in exchange for approval of better border security, excluding the wall, according to The New York Times.

The College’s interim vice president for student affairs, Angela Lauer Chong, emailed the campus community on Friday, Sept. 15, to reiterate the recent announcement of changes to the DACA program.

According to the College’s additional sources on DACA, the federal government will only accept renewal applications for eligible DACA beneficiaries through Oct. 5, 2017.

In response to the reinstatement of DACA, Trump supporters publicized their criticism over the action by posting videos of burning their “make America great again” hats, according to CNN.