Student loses fake IDs, finds police summons

By Brielle Bryan

Opinions Editor

Found wallet leads to suspicious discovery

On Sept. 11, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Wolfe Hall on a report of a found wallet. Upon arrival, the officer retrieved a brown leather Polo Ralph Lauren wallet, police said. The officer opened the wallet so that he could locate a state driver’s license in order to identify the owner. Upon looking in an interior pocket, the officer retrieved one New Jersey State Driver’s License and two identical Connecticut driver’s licenses.

The Connecticut driver’s licenses belonged to a male student, according to police reports. College Dispatch reported an Nlets lookup of the Connecticut driver’s licenses. Nlets is the premiere interstate justice and public safety network in the nation for the exchange of law enforcement, criminal justice and public safety-related information. Both licenses returned as not being on file in Nlets, police said. The licenses were photographed and retained in the evidence safe at Campus Police Headquarters.

The male student was contacted at approximately 10:25 a.m. and stated that he would come to Campus Police Headquarters immediately to retrieve his wallet and belongings. The male student arrived at Campus Police Headquarters at 10:35 a.m. Campus Police explained to the male student that he was going to be placed under arrest for possession of two fraudulent Connecticut driver’s licenses, Campus Police said. The male student was handcuffed and searched incident to arrest. The male student was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a summons, police said. The male student was released from custody at 12 p.m.

Bagel and eggs distract student from laptop placement

On Sept. 8, at approximately 1:55 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Campus Police Headquarters to take a report of theft. Upon arrival, the officer met with a male student who was seated down the hall. According to police reports, the male student stated that his laptop was stolen when he went to Eickhoff Hall between 10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. with his friends to eat.

The male student said he might have put his computer case containing his laptop on the floor when he went to get a bagel. His laptop was in a black carry case with silver trim on the flap, police said. Then, the male student located a table to sit at by the wok and ate his bagel. He then got up from the table to get some eggs, returning to the table with his friends, Campus Police said. He stated that when he went to leave at 10:50 a.m., he noticed his computer bag was missing. The male student was unsure if he had left it on the floor when he got his bagel, or if he brought it to the table when he sat by the wok and it was taken when he got up to get his eggs, police said.

The male student searched Eickhoff Hall and was unable to locate his property. He was advised to check with the Brower Student Center, as well as Eickhoff later in the day to see if his property was turned in, police said. The male student was provided a copy of the Victim Notification Form and instructed to contact Campus Police should any new information come forth.

Stolen ID evokes police concern

On Sept. 8, at 4:15 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to the Library Café on a report of a fraudulent attempt to use a student ID to purchase products from the cafe. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a female employee who stated that she attempted to serve the female individual when she noticed that the individual did not match the photo on the ID, police said. The female employee then asked for another form of payment from the individual. The female individual supplied another form of payment, retrieved her coffee and ran from the building.

The female individual was described to be a female with long black hair, wearing glasses and a long floral print dress with long sleeves, Campus Police said. The female employee stated that her transaction with the female individual took place at 3 p.m. Another officer arrived on scene. As Campus Police conferred outside the library, the female employee came outside after 10 minutes and told them she thought the suspect was seated in Alumni Grove, police said.

Two Campus Police officers spoke to the suspect who stated that she purchased coffee at 2:30 p.m. and produced a receipt to verify. An officer showed the female suspect a ID card from the College, and asked her if she attempted to use it. The suspect replied, “No.” The suspect had long black hair, glasses and wore a long floral dress, Campus Police said. The officer went back to the Library Café to speak with the female employee to verify how certain she was about the female suspect being the individual who attempted to use the ID card.

At 5:35 p.m., College Dispatch was able to contact the victim to inform her that they were in possession of her ID card, police said. The victim stated that she was in class and would come pick up her ID after class ended.

Male student drinks alone

On Sept. 8, at approximately 11:40 p.m., two Campus Police officers responded to Wolfe Hall in reference to an intoxicated male, police said. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with two community advisors. One of the CAs stated that he was doing a walk-through on one of the floors in Wolfe Hall when he overheard distress in one of the rooms, Campus Police said. He stated that an individual opened the door to that room, at which time he observed a male hunched over the bed, appearing to be intoxicated.

The intoxicated male was identified and came out of the room, attempting to walk down the hallway, police said. Campus Police observed the intoxicated male to have difficulty walking, as well as slurred speech. Campus Police ordered the male to go back into the room and sit down. Campus Police asked the intoxicated male how much he had to drink, and he stated that he had approximately 11 shots of Smirnoff Vodka, Campus Police said.

The two female residents of the room where the intoxicated male was found stated that the male had been drinking by himself. According to police reports, the female residents stated that they weren’t sure how much alcohol the intoxicated male had consumed.

TCNJ EMS and Ewing BLS arrived on scene. The intoxicated male was transported to a hospital for further treatment, police said. The male was issued a summons for consumption of alcoholic beverages while underage.

Tool taker strikes STEM building

On Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m., two Campus Police officers were dispatched to the STEM building on a report of a theft. Upon arrival, Campus Police proceeded up to one of the rooms where a male individual was in his office. According to police reports, the male individual stated that he noticed that his black canvas tool bag containing small hand tools was missing out of his lab at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 9. He estimated that the tools were valued at $199.

Campus Police went to the male individual’s lab where he showed them where his tools were placed in the closet and removed, police said. The male individual said he last saw the tools at the end of the previous week. The male individual was advised to contact Campus Police should he have any further information on the theft or if he noticed anyone suspicious in the building.

Lost bicycle finds its way home

On Sept. 12, at approximately 2:10 p.m., a female student arrived at Campus Police Headquarters to report that her bicycle had been taken. The student described her bicycle to be a purple Magna Great Divide Mountain Bike 21 speed, police said.

The female student stated that she was at her residence at 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. The female student stated that she last saw her bicycle at 10:15 a.m. before going up to her room, according to police reports. She said she heard her bicycle bell make a noise while upstairs, and that it was taken by the time she came downstairs at 12:15 p.m. Campus Police asked the female student if any of her housemates possibly borrowed her bicycle, and she stated that she did not speak to any of her housemates while at her residence between 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and did not know if it was borrowed.

Campus Police circulated the campus in an attempt to locate the female student’s bicycle, police said. Campus Police recovered the student’s bicycle outside of the Brower Student Center on the bicycle rack. According to police reports, the bicycle was safely returned to the female student. The female student was advised to contact Campus Police if she obtained additional information about the theft of her bicycle.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.