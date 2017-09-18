WTSR New Noise: Tigers Jaw and Portugal. The Man

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Tigers Jaw

Album Title: “spin”

Release Number: 4th

Hailing From: Scranton, Pennsylvania

Genre: Alternative Rock/Emo

Label: Black Cement

Tigers Jaw’s latest album is a hit in the Philly alternative scene. It’s a solid combination of the jangle of old indie rock, the modern stylings of new indie rock, and the simultaneously introspective and community-minded concerns of the current emo scene. The band is continuing their “equal parts Fleetwood Mac and Brand New” trajectory that they laid out for themselves on 2014’s Charmer. Their song, “June,” was a big hit with their fans. Brianna Collins sings a chorus that adds a lot of power to the song.

Must Hear: “Followers,” “June” and “Escape Plan”

Band Name: Portugal. The Man

Album Title: “Woodstock”

Release Number: 8th

Hailing From: Portland, Oregon

Genre: Psychedelic Indie Rock

Label: Atlantic Records

Some fans dub this “Sellout. The Man,” but with this release, Portugal. The Man have hit the stratosphere. Their hit “Feel It Still” is a colorful and polished release from the Alaska/Oregon band. With toe-tapping basslines and catchy choruses, the band never fails to keep their audience entertained. Combining modern rock glitz with EDM (at times) and lyrics about societal and political unease, you get “Woodstock.”

Must Hear: “Feel it Still,” “Rich Friends” and “So Young”