WTSR New Noise: Plastic Cough and Ultralife

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Great Grandpa

Album Title: “Plastic Cough”

Release Number: 1st

Hailing From: Seattle

Genre: Lo-fi Garage Rock

Label: Double Double Whammy

Great Grandpa is chock full of homages to the powerhouses from the Seattle area, but bring a ton of 2010’s indie into the mix. These guys handle different musical dynamics very fluidly and with ease. Their songs go from explosive rock to quiet bedroom-pop that are sure to catch any listener by surprise. Great Grandpa doesn’t reinvent the musical wheel, but with a cool name and some cool tunes, it’s worth giving them a spin.

Must Hear: “Teen Challenge,” “Favorite Show,” “Fade” and Expert Eraser”

Band Name: Oh Wonder

Album Title: “Ultralife”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: London

Genre: Indie Pop

Label: Island Records

The second record from Oh Wonder shows a newfound self-assurance and vaulting ambition for the dynamic duo. This record is both an electronic and dance-influenced act that doesn’t rely solely on computers or synthesized sounds. Their music features lots of live instrumentation, which contribute to the act’s overall authentic and punchy sound. Beat-driven, piano-driven, slinky and sensual, this album is worthy of a listen.

Must Hear: “Ultralife,” “Lifetimes” and “High on Humans”