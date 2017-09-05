Lions dominate season opener

By Maximillian C. Burgos

Sports Editor

The field hockey team dominated against Catholic University in their season opener, proving why the Lions were ranked sixth coming into the season. The Lions built a 4-0 lead in the first half and did not look back from there, ending the game 7-1.

Junior forward Taylor Barrett scored first for the Lions, earning the lead just 11 minutes into the game. Barrett then scored for a second time only two minutes later off of a rebound, putting the Lions out to a 2-0 lead.

In her freshman debut, forward Tori Tiefenthaler scored twice. Her first goal came when senior forward Elizabeth Morrison fed her a perfectly timed ball and she knocked it in for a Lions’ score. Tiefenthaler scored again in the first half when junior defenseman Jackie Schwartz gave her the assist off of a penalty corner.

Junior midfielder Sidney Padilla also had a noteworthy game with two assists and a goal of her own that came late in the second. She was assisted by sophomore forward Cayla Andrews. It was skillfully played long shot. Morrison also claimed a goal of her own in the second half as well, capping the College’s scoring in the game and extending the lead to seven.

The College outshot their opposition 24 to seven and 17 shots on goal to Catholic’s four. Senior goalie Christina Fabiano made three saves to preserve the Lions lead and eventual win. The College also had 15 corners to Catholic’s five.

The College travels to Hoboken, New Jersey to battle against Stevens Institute of Technology on Thursday, Sept. 7. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. They then travel to Juniata College on Sept. 9, to play a 2 p.m. game.