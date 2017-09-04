Street sign and bicycle thieves keep Campus Police busy

By Brielle Bryan

Opinions Editor

Street sign stolen from its home

On Monday, Aug. 28 at 1:15 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to the Soccer Complex, where a security guard observed two females carrying a Ewing Township street sign. Upon approaching the area, Campus Police observed a group of people alongside Metzger Drive, and at least one female carrying a street sign that belonged to the intersection of two roads in Ewing Township, police said.

As soon as one of the f emales in the group saw the officer’s patrol vehicle, the street sign was placed down on the ground behind a tree, and the group continued to walk as if nothing happened. When the officer approached the female he observed to be carrying the sign, she stated that she was not carrying the sign, and that she “saw it on the ground and picked it up,” according to police reports.

The street sign was recovered and logged as property, police said. TCNJ Dispatch contacted the Ewing Township Police Department and advised them of the incident.

Student seeks help for intoxicated friend

On Monday, Aug. 28, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a female student requested that her community advisor contact College Dispatch for medical attention. Upon arriving at Brewster Hall, Campus Police spoke with the female student, who reported that a male resident advised her of another female resident who knocked on his door and did not look well to him, police said. The female student said that after meeting with the other female resident, she observed her to be in an intoxicated state.

The female student stayed with the intoxicated student and offered her water, according to police reports. The female student reported that the intoxicated student had a large bottle of Malibu and that there was not much left in it. The bottle had been disposed of prior to police arrival, Campus Police said.

TCNJ EMS arrived at the scene and evaluated the intoxicated student. The intoxicated student refused medical attention and TCNJ EMS did not deem it necessary for additional medical care, according to police reports. The intoxicated student was advised that Student Conduct may contact her to discuss the violation, police said. The intoxicated student was not issued a summons at this time, as her cooperation and assistance from the female student that sought help for her was supported by amnesty.

Green Lane frat party goes wrong

On Aug. 28 at 1:55 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to assist TCNJ EMS with an unconscious intoxicated student in Cromwell Hall. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female student in the hallway who directed him to the intoxicated student, police said.

The intoxicated student was on the floor of her dorm bathroom, vomiting into the toilet. Upon asking the intoxicated student questions, she responded incoherently and eventually stated that she consumed an unknown amount of vodka, police said.

TCNJ EMS arrived on scene, moved the intoxicated student to her bed and conducted a medical assessment. The intoxicated student’s friend stated that she was at a fraternity party on Green Lane with the intoxicated student, but only saw her consume vodka in the room prior to leaving for the party at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the police report.

Ewing Township EMS arrived on scene and assessed the intoxicated student who refused any further medical aid, police said. Due to the New Jersey Lifeline Legislation, a summons was not issued.

New semester, new bicycle thieves

On Aug. 25 at approximately 11 a.m., two Campus Police officers were dispatched to the front entrance of Hausdoerffer Hall to speak with a female student who reported a stolen bicycle. Upon arrival, the officers met with the student at the front bicycle rack on the right side of Hausdoerffer Hall.

Campus Police asked the female student what happened and she reported that she left her new bicycle on the rack in front of Hausdoerffer Hall at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 24. At approximately 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, the student noticed her bicycle was missing. The student described the bicycle to be a light pale blue color, manufactured by Glendale and valued at approximately $100, according to police reports.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.