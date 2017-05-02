WTSR New Noise: Father John Misty & Vallis Alps

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new music that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Name: Father John Misty

Album Name: “Pure Comedy”

Release Number: 3rd

Hailing From: Rockville, Md.

Genre: Indie Folk Rock

Label: Sub Pop (US) / Bella Union (UK/EU)

Musically, “Pure Comedy” consists primarily of simple folk melodies and piano ballads; at times, it feels derivative of his past releases, it does offer periods of musical grandeur, namely in “Things it would Have Been…” and “Pure Comedy.” Throughout the album, Misty contemplates a range of topics with a level of adroitness not before achieved on his prior albums. He navigates issues like politics and religion in a manner that makes you question his role in today’s society.

Must Hear: “Total Entertainment Forever,” “Things it Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution” and “Ballad of the Dying Man”

Band Name: Vallis Alps

Album Name: “Fable EP”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: Sydney, Australia

Genre: Creamy Smooth Electronic Pop

Label: Vallis Alps

Vallis Alps is an electronic pop duo that hails from Australia. In 2015, Seattle-based producer David Ansari and Canberra-bred Parissa Tosif rose through the ranks of Australian public radio and eventually were included in the 2015 and 2016 Triple J Hottest 100. With silky smooth production and incredibly pleasant vocals, this is one group that you’ll want to listen to all the time. The CD inside the case may look like something you’d get at Johnny’s ninth birthday party, but these guys have over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners so they’re pretty legit.

Must hear: “East” and “Run”