Three new clubs gain recognition during SG meeting

By Megan Kelly

Staff Writer

Student Government approved three new clubs for recognition at its Wednesday, April 29, meeting.

The first club that presented and was ultimately approved was Ed2010, a magazine club that will offer internship opportunities predominantly for journalism students, but also for students with other majors such as graphic design or marketing. Ed2010 currently has 15 members and recently went on a tour of Women’s Day magazine in New York City.

Ed2010 also has an “extremely involved adviser that is a critical resource to the organization”, and an executive board with experienced members, according to Justin Brach, the constitutional review chair for SG.

Club Running presented next. The club has been actively seeking recognition from the College since last November. Instead of waiting for the moratorium on club sports to be lifted, Club Running decided to seek recognition. Club Running was approved by Robert Simels, the director of a recreation at the College, under two conditions: Club Running will not be a sport, but a club that focuses on fitness and that Club Running will not represent the College in competition.

Club Running’s goal is to promote fitness and wellness on campus and encourage students who enjoy running but do not want the rigorous schedule of a varsity sport to get together and go on runs. Club Running was approved later in the meeting.

The third club to present and get approved was the Armenian Club. The club will “create a unique environment for students to discuss issues relating to the Armenian genocide” as well as host cultural awareness events on campus, Brach said.

The Armenian Club hopes to host an “Armenian Week” or a similar event on campus. The club would like to be a resource for the College’s Armenian students, but also encourages students who are not of Armenian descent to join the club as well. The club currently has 19 members.

The Ashley Lauren Foundation presented last at SG. ALF was seeking recognition for sustainability purposes, according to Brach. ALF is a New Jersey-based nonprofit that raises money to help support families with children diagnosed with cancer.

College and high school campuses can establish ALF Clubs to help raise money for the organization as well as raise awareness of pediatric cancer and its effects. After some deliberation, ALF was ultimately not approved for recognition.