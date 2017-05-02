Lions wreck conference opponents in season finale

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The lacrosse team finished its season on a dominant nine-game winning streak, going undefeated in the highly competitive New Jersey Athletic Conference.

On April 25, the team capped of their Senior Day celebration with a 13-0 shutout against Stockton University at Lions Stadium. The Lions then thrashed Kean University on the road, beating the Cougars, 19-6.

The senior trio of attacker Mia Blackman, defender LeeAnn Bak and defender Ellie O’Neill were playing in their prospective roles against the Ospreys. Blackman netted in five goals while O’Neill and Bak slowed down the Ospreys.

The Ospreys were not able to land a single shot in the first half, while the Lions shot eight goals. Blackman scored the Lions first goal after her shot broke through Ospreys sophomore goalkeeper Maura Twiggs. After junior attacker Emily Kratz netted the Lions second goal, Blackman struck again. She scooped up a pass from junior midfielder Amanda Muller and hurled it into the goal.

The Lions offense kept pounding the Ospreys for the rest of the game. At the same time, Bak, O’Neill and junior defender Elizabeth Morrison shut out the Ospreys and forced nine turnovers.

On the road for their last regular season game, the Lions finished undefeated in the NJAC and trampled Kean University, 19-6. The Lions offense kept steamrolling goal after goal.

At the fifth minute, Blackman notched her 100th career point when she scored on a free position shot. Freshman midfielder Alexandria Fitzpatrick and Muller led the scorching Lions offense and scored four goals each.

The Lions concluded this year’s season with 13-1 record. Their only loss came at the hands of the reigning national champions, Middlebury College, earlier in the season. The team’s offense and defense has been stellar this season. The Lions scored 173 goals while just surrendering only 44 goals.

“It’s actually really cool to see how this team turned around and won every game,” said Brooke Lionetti, a sophomore defender. “It was an overall very strong team effort.”

Sophomore midfielder Kathleen Jaeger led the Lions offense, scoring 37 goals. Blackman followed second with 35 goals. The Lions also outshot their opponents, 366-119.

The first-seed Lions are scheduled to compete in the NJAC tournament semifinals at home on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.