Fox News ousts Bill O’Reilly following scandal

By Chloe Freed

Correspondent

Bill O’Reilly, the so-called “king of cable,” has been fired from Fox News due to allegations of sexual assault against him by multiple women, according to The New York Times.

The start of an investigation was prompted by a New York Times article that discussed settlements between O’Reilly and five women who accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct, according to ABC News.

Throughout the investigation, both Fox News and O’Reilly remained fairly silent, CNN reported.

Women’s activist groups are looking at O’Reilly’s release from Fox News and hoping it causes more action to be taken regarding sexual assault incidents, according to The New York Times. However, many are worried whether or not the treatment of women at Fox News will improve, The New York Times reported.

The concern is not unfounded, as Fox News helped pay for five women that complained of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior from O’Reilly to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations, according to The New York Times. The agreements were around $13 million in total.

Two of the five women had worked at Fox News as former employees, and one is a current employee as of April 5, according to ABC News.



Yet, the Times reported in a statement from 21st Century Fox, the parent company that owns Fox News, that, “no current or former Fox News employee ever took advantage of the 21st Century Fox hotline to raise a concern about Bill O’Reilly, even anonymously.”

That is until Wendy Walsh, a former guest on “The O’Reilly Factor,” called the hotline to report O’Reilly with her attorney on April 5.

This is not the first sexual harassment allegation towards one of Fox News’ workers either. Roger E. Ailes, the former chairman of Fox News, was released last summer under similar accusations, according to The New York Times.

Repercussions of O’Reilly’s alleged behavior are beginning. Since the allegations, 50 advertisers have withdrawn ads from his show, according to The New York Times.

O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. show “The O’Reilly Factor” has been shortened to “The Factor” as a result of these allegations, according to CNN.

While “The Five” replaced Tucker Carlson’s slot, Carlson has replaced O’Reilly at 8 p.m. Eastern, according to The New York Times.